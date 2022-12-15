Stocks inch up in a narrow range as uncertainties persist

Stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday despite range-bound activity and investors’ poor interest on account of the unstable economic and political environment, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-shares index inched up 0.21 percent or 23.32 points to close at 41,737.62 points against 41,714.30 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,874.07 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,540.62 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX had a range-bound session. “The benchmark KSE-100 index fluctuated in a narrow range throughout the day after the market opened in the red and quickly created a thin range of trading both ways,” it reported.

“Due to the ongoing unfavourable economic sentiments and political instability, investors remained on the side-lines.”

Volumes in the mainboard dried up, although expectations of a hike in gas price kept the exploration and production sector in the limelight.

KSE-30 index also increased by 32.73 points or 0.21 percent to close at 15,463.42 points compared with 15,430.69 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 2 million shares to 146.710 million shares from 144.845 million shares. Trading value rose to Rs3.910 billion from Rs3.756 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.627 trillion from Rs6.636 trillion. Out of 332 companies active in the session, 126 closed in green, 186 in red and 20 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities

said short-term traders chose some profit taking which directed the benchmark index towards intraday low of 41,542 (-172 points; down 0.41 percent) before eventually settling at 41,738 (+23 points; up 0.06 percent) for the day.

During the day, Bank Alfalah, Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, Bank Al Habib, Hubco and Nestle lost 72 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, Systems Limited, Pakistan Services and Oil and Gas Development Company witnessed some buying interest as they added 136 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Bhanero Tex, up Rs74.10 to close at Rs1,063.00/share, followed by Pak Services, up Rs67.24 to close at Rs1,279.17/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Rafhan Maize, down Rs240.01 to end at Rs9,060/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, down Rs149.99 to end at Rs5,500.01/share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher amid thin trade on surging global equities and global crude oil prices.”

However, mid-session pressure remained on prevailing economic uncertainty and industrial closures, he added.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (+72.3 points), E&Ps (+40.0 points), miscellaneous (+39.7 points), textile composite (+7.2 points), and vanaspati and allied industries (+5.1 points).

TPL Properties remained the volume leader with 15.755 million shares. Its scrip increased by 27 paisas to stand at Rs19.70/share. It was followed by Unity Foods Ltd with 8.262 million shares that closed higher by 40 paisas to stand at Rs16.02/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Dewan Motors, WorldCall Telecom, Fauji Cement, Sui Southern Gas Company, Ghani Glo HolXB, Kohinoor Spining, Hascol Petrol and Bank Alfalah.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 32.777 million shares from 28.249 million shares in the last session.