ADB trims growth outlook for developing Asia as headwinds persist

By News Desk

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next as the region faces persistent headwinds from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's Covid-19 policies, and a slowing global economy.

ADB said the developing Asia will likely grow at a weaker-than-previously expected pace this year and in 2023.

The Manila-based lender said in a supplement to its Asia Development Outlook report it expected 2022 growth in developing Asia to slow to 4.2 percent, down slightly from its 4.3 percent forecast in September and marking the fifth time the outlook was downgraded.

For next year, the combined bloc's economy, which includes China and India, is projected to grow 4.6 percent, much slower than its previous projection of 4.9 percent.

"Recovery in developing Asia is expected to continue but lose steam," the ADB said in the report released on Wednesday.

Growth in China will likely be slower than previously thought with the world's second-largest economy seen expanding 3.0 percent this year and 4.3 percent next year, weaker than the ADB's earlier forecasts of 3.3 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively. Hong Kong is the only economy in the region expected to post a contraction of 3.3 percent this year.

"Economic activity in the PRC (People's Republic of China) remains hampered by sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks, zero-Covid restrictions, and continued weakness in the property market," the ADB said. The growth outlook for the sub-regions was mixed, with the 2022 forecasts for Southeast Asia and Central Asia revised higher, while the projections for East Asia for this year and next were trimmed due to China's weakening economy.

ADB expects Southeast Asia’s gross domestic product to expand 5.5 percent this year from 5.1 percent previously, on robust consumption and tourism recovery. The region will see growth cool to 4.7 percent next year, mirroring weaker global demand.

The region may see a little respite from rising consumer prices with regional inflation now expected to settle at 4.4 percent this year from 4.5 percent previously, and 4.2 percent in 2023, the ADB said.

The ADB warned risks to the growth outlook remain as the Russia-Ukraine conflict could renew surges in commodity prices, stoke global inflation and induce further monetary tightening. India will likely maintain its growth rate at 7 percent this year before accelerating to 7.2 percent in 2023.

Inflation forecast in 2022 for developing Asia was revised down slightly to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent, but raised to 4.2 percent from 4 percent for 2023.