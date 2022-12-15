Rupee remains unchanged

KARACHI: The rupee remained unchanged against the dollar on Wednesday, with traders concerned about the country’s depleting foreign exchange reserves and lack of external financing.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed the day at Rs224.71 against the dollar. It had traded at Rs224.70 in the last session.

The domestic currency remained stable in the open market also by closing at Rs234 against the dollar, ending at the same level of the last trading session.

A rising fear of Pakistan’s default and poor performance of the forex exchange reserves have affected the local unit to a great extent. Since start of the current fiscal year, the rupee has devalued by 21.45 percent against the dollar while tracking the devaluation, gold and silver prices in the country have reached to record highs.

Traders are still unable to see a clear path for the country’s economic situation amid an ongoing political instability in the country.

Remittances from overseas witnessed a decline of 14 percent year-on-year to $2.108 billion in November, 2022, from $2.460 billion recorded in the same month last year, the central bank data showed on Wednesday. A major fall of inflows was seen from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, down by 20 percent from each. Some experts attributed the decline with the use of informal channels to send money.