New appointed commissioners assume charges at SECP

ISLAMABAD: Three new commissioners, appointed by the federal government, have assumed charges of their responsibilities at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), a statement said on Wednesday.

The government appointed Akif Saeed, Abdul Rehman Warraich, and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi as commissioners in the SECP for a period of three years. Following the new appointments, the number of commissioners now stands at five, completing the commission.

Akif Saeed has earlier served in the SECP as head of different divisions and later was appointed as a commissioner from December 2014 to December 2017. During his tenure at the SECP, he has contributed towards instituting different legal and regulatory reforms. He was instrumental in introducing the legal framework for REITS and private equity and private pension funds.

Abdul Rehman Warraich is a financial services professional with 27 years of experience. He has worked in both public and private sectors. His career includes civil services, asset management, risk management, public debt management and financial consulting. He has served in the Federal Board of Revenue as Deputy Commissioner Income Tax, and also served in NBP Fund Management Limited, Punjab Pension Fund and UBL Fund Managers Limited in various roles including fund manager, head of Research, head of investment and chief investment officer. Mujtaba Lodhi has experience in global financial capital markets, risk management, regulatory frameworks, competition law, enforcement and compliance and organisational digital transformation.