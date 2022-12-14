Exchange programme proposed

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday proposed a faculty and student exchange programme and scholarships for students with Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP).
He was talking to a delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme who visited his office here on Tuesday. Chairman of the HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, AS Waseem Chaudhry also attended the meeting. "There is great potential in Pakistani students, so exceptional Pakistani students should be helped to study at Oxford.
There is a need to establish a number of scholarships, especially for women at Lady Margret Hall, which is traditionally a women’s college." The minister said there should be faculty and student exchange, scholarships for students, sharing of information and experiences about each other’s academic’s policies and initiatives, organisation of seminars and conferences, short-term training, capacity building of staff, and reciprocal visits of officials.
Islamabad: The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, visited Comstech...
Rawalpindi: Local Bodies and Community Division kicked off a campaign to get birth registration free of cost of...
Islamabad: A delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme called on National Database and Registration Authority ...
Islamabad: To assess the current situation of women with disabilities in Pakistan and highlight the challenges and...
Rawalpindi: To break the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders, the District Food Department has established 67 sale...
Islamabad: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Senator Talha Mehmood on Tuesday said strong economy was...
Comments