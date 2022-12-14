OIC secretary general visits Comstech

Islamabad: The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, visited Comstech along with his ten-member delegation on Monday. Senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompanied the OIC delegation.

The Coordinator General of Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, along with his team extended a very warm reception to the Secretary General and his team. Prof. Choudhary briefed the Secretary General about Comstech establishment, vision and mission, past achievements, current programmes and future plans.

He also conducted an orientation visit of the delegation to the Comstech facility and briefed on the state of the art training facilities available at Comstech for the capacity building of OIC states.