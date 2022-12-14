Free birth registration drive

Rawalpindi: Local Bodies and Community Division (LG&CD) kicked off a campaign to get birth registration free of cost of newborns and under seven year old children who missed their birth registration in union councils across Punjab.

The campaign ‘registration of birth today not tomorrow’ with a slogan ‘On time birth registration guarantee of safe future of children’ started on December 10, which will continue till December 20, 2022.

Deputy Director LG Mirza Jahangir Akhtar and Ass­istant Director LG/Admi­ni­strator UCs Rawalpindi Shazia Mumtaz issued directions to the secretaries of union councils to reach out people to get their babies birth registration free of cost who missed birth registration and for the safe future of their children.