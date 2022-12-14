PM wishes Prince Karim Aga Khan on birthday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Prince Karim Aga Khan IV on his birthday. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said we acknowledge, appreciate and remain grateful for his wonderful contributions to the cause of education and socio economic development in Pakistan and around the world.
Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday proposed a faculty...
Islamabad: The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, visited Comstech...
Rawalpindi: Local Bodies and Community Division kicked off a campaign to get birth registration free of cost of...
Islamabad: A delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme called on National Database and Registration Authority ...
Islamabad: To assess the current situation of women with disabilities in Pakistan and highlight the challenges and...
Rawalpindi: To break the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders, the District Food Department has established 67 sale...
Comments