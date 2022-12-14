 
close
Wednesday December 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PM wishes Prince Karim Aga Khan on birthday

By PPI
December 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Prince Karim Aga Khan IV on his birthday. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said we acknowledge, appreciate and remain grateful for his wonderful contributions to the cause of education and socio economic development in Pakistan and around the world.

Comments