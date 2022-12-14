Majority unhappy with Imran’s intention to dissolve Punjab PA first

LAHORE: The PTI senior lot is not too happy with their Chairman Imran Khan’s intention to dissolve the Punjab Assembly before Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s, it has been learnt. When contacted for their comments on the possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly this month preceding the KP Assembly, most of the senior figures, including MPAs and ministers, opined that dissolving the Punjab Assembly before the KP Assembly would create a very negative impression on the party’s voters because it would mean depriving them of their right to development, welfare and other projects which were still in the process of completion.

“Why Punjab first? If the assemblies are to be dissolved, both KP and Punjab assemblies should be go simultaneously and the decision should not be Punjab-specific,” said a senior politician and senior office-bearer while talking to The News, requesting anonymity.

Another PTI member said the wise idea was to wait and buy time rather than take a wrong turn. Sources said a lot of PTI parliamentarians were of view that the party should also hold local government elections while holding the reigns of the provincial administration, as the party was still in a comfortable position to win representation at the grassroot level through the local bodies.

They believe once the party gains control of the local governments, it would have its representation at the LG level for next four years and a good local bodies’ result will also create a good impact on the electorate in the 2023 general elections. On the other hand, the PTI Lahore chapter is regularly holding rallies and demanding fresh polls.

This week, PTI leaders, including MNAs Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mehmood, Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, MPAs Malik Zaheer Khokhar and Shabbir Gujjar, have led rallies in their respective constituencies and supported Imran Khan’s stance of fresh polls publicly.