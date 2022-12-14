KP govt approves prohibited bore arm licences for lawyers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Tuesday approved the issuance of arm licenses of prohibited bore to lawyers and directed the relevant officials to formulate a mechanism to extend such facility to the general masses as well.

The decision was taken at the provincial cabinet’s 84th meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Apart from cabinet members, the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, senior member of the board of revenue and administrative secretaries concerned attended the meeting, said a handout. Decisions on other issues were taken as well.

The chief minister lauded the performance of KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and extended the tenure of its Chief Executive Officer Javed Iqbal for three years.It was noted that as many as nine out of 19 economic zones have been launched whereas the work on another five is in progress which are expected to attract Rs 340 billion investment.

Up to 1672 industrial Units have been established and 167 dysfunctional ones restored. Moreover, 363 industrial plots have been allotted in Special Economic Zones. It was added that the industrial activities are expected to generate 180,000 direct employment opportunities in the province.The cabinet banned the burning of tyres for industrial activities for a period of one year with the aim to curtail environmental pollution. It okayed the KP Mineral Auction Rules 2022.

It approved extending the tenure of 80 Muawin Qazis of the Malakand division in the light of Para-6 of Sharia Nizam Adal Regulations. Moreover, the forum approved the establishment of a special unit for the investigation of sexual crimes in all the districts under the anti-rape (investigation & trial) Act 2021.

The cabinet okayed the establishment of seven sports grounds on the land of Auqaf in Mardan. It approved the appointment of Hifzur Rehman as a technocrat member of the Local Government Commission. The cabinet gave the nod to Tehsil Council (procedure for the conduct of business and meetings) by-laws 2022 to ensure uniformity in the affairs of all local governments.

The cabinet approved the repeal of KP Provincial Housing Authority Service Rules 2010 as these are no longer required after the issuance of Provincial Housing Authority Service Regulations 2022.

Likewise, the provincial cabinet approved the establishment of a new tehsil in Talash in the Lower Dir district besides a new tehsil named Utmankhel in the Malakand district and another new tehsil, Tanawal in the Mansehra district.

The provincial cabinet also approved the appointment of Abid Sattar and Dr. Alia Hashmi Khan as members of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Khyber on the vacant posts of the Board of Directors of the bank.