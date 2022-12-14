Fearing millions of premature deaths: IDF urges MENA region govts to make sugar-sweetened beverages more expensive

ISLAMABAD: Fearing a further increase in the number of people with diabetes, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has once urged the governments in the Middle East and North Africa regions (MENA) (which includes Pakistan) to increase taxation on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and to broaden the category to include juices, energy drinks, flavoured milk, iced tea and other drinks sweetened with added sugars.

“We write to encourage government across the MENA regions to take action to tackle diabetes through measures designed specifically to reduce the burden of diabetes on individuals and families affected by the condition and to do more to detect and prevent diabetes in the population. As per conservative estimates, currently there are 73 million diabetics in the region, of which 27 million are not yet diagnosed”, IDF President Prof. Andrew Boulton and President-elect Prof. Akhtar Hussain said in a joint letter.

Proposing the governments in the region give serious consideration to fiscal policies that can help reduce the consumption of goods detrimental to health and encourage citizens to make healthier choices, IDF office-bearers said they recommend levying excise duty on SSBs.

“Taxation to reduce the consumption of SSBs has proven a highly effective tool to reduce the burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes. To date, around 50 countries have introduced such measures, including examples in the IDF MENA Region (Bahrain, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar)”, the letter by the IDF office-bearers further said.

According to IDF, many adults in the region are either obese or overweight and therefore at increased risk of diabetes and other health problems. An estimated 48 million have impaired glucose tolerance.

The IDF office-bearers maintained that diabetes is spiraling out of control and has become a global health emergency, saying it presents a significant threat to economic advancement, particularly in low and middle-income countries, where more than three in four of all people with diabetes now live.

“Almost two-thirds (63%) of people with diabetes are of working age. The life-changing complications of diabetes place a heavy burden on individuals, families and economies. Consistently high blood-glucose levels can lead to serious diseases affecting the heart and blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, nerves and teeth”, the letter said, adding that diabetes is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, blindness, kidney failure, and lower-limb amputation.

Over recent years, the Covid-19 pandemic has hospitalized and claimed the lives of people living with diabetes disproportionately, underscoring the elevated risk from infectious diseases to people living with the condition, IDF officials further claimed.

“At a global level, we have seen the number of people with diabetes more than quadruple in 30 years, from an estimated 108 million in 1980 to 537 million adults aged 20–79 years today. This is more than one in ten (10.5%) of the world’s population in this age group. Without sufficient action to bend the curve, the total number is predicted to rise to 643 million (11.3%) by 2030 and to 753 million (12.2%) by 2045”, they informed.

IDF estimates for 2021 suggest diabetes was responsible for 46.7 million deaths worldwide, of which close to one third (32.6%) were premature (occurring in people under 60 years old) and preventable through a healthy, balanced diet and regular physical activity.

“We strongly recommend considering the taxation of SSBs to support healthier habits that will be of financial benefit to individuals, in terms of reducing expenditure on products detrimental to their health and beneficial to societies in terms of savings from reduced healthcare costs and lost productivity. Across the region carbonated beverages have become part of the diet”, the IDF officials.

They informed that compelling evidence has demonstrated a strong association between the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, saying WHO guidelines recommend children and adults limit their consumption of free sugars to less than 10% of their daily energy intake in order to prevent obesity (this is the equivalent of 12 teaspoons of table sugar).

The guidelines suggest reducing this amount by half to gain additional health benefits, they said, adding that there are 40 grams of free sugars (10 teaspoons of table sugar) in a can of sugary drink. Studies indicate that people who consume 1-2 cans of SSBs or more each day have a 26% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for the vast majority (around 90%) of diabetes worldwide but can be effectively managed through education, support and the adoption of healthy lifestyles, combined with medication as required. Evidence exists that type 2 diabetes can be prevented and there is accumulating evidence that remission of type 2 diabetes may be possible for some people.

“We sincerely hope you will give serious consideration to our request to take action to prevent diabetes by responding positively to the proposal of IDF Members in the region to increase excise duty on a wide range of sugar-sweetened beverages”, IDF officials concluded.