Wednesday December 14, 2022
National

Hamza Shehbaz leaves for London

By Our Correspondent
December 14, 2022

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz left for London. Party sources said that Hamza boarded for London here on Tuesday afternoon on a foreign airline. “He will stay in London for two weeks and meet party leader Nawaz Sharif,” the sources said.

