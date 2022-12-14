Amir Muqam says PDM govt striving to stabilise economy

CHAKDARA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Public and Political Affairs and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial chief Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that ex-prime minister Imran Khan-led government had ruined the country and now the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s government was striving hard to bring economic stability.

“Former PM Imran Khan and cronies are running a campaign against the institutions to divert attention of people from the massive corruption committed during his rule in the country,” he said while addressing a public meeting here.

Amir Muqam said that the incumbent government had steered the country out of bankruptcy and default and was now struggling to put the economy back on the right track. About the PDM government, he said that Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif had launched public welfare projects soon after coming into power.

Coming down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, the PMLN leader said that the previous government had ruined the economy while thousands of people were rendered jobless owing to the flawed economic policies. The poor, he added, were yearning for two meals while price-hike had crippled the low-income salaried and lower middle class.

He said that PTI leaders levelled baseless allegations on the members of Sharif family, Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N leaders and made cases but all were now being declared innocent by the courts.