Nine people killed in separate road accidents

SUKKUR: Nine people, including a family of five members were killed in different road mishaps on Tuesday. According to reports, a collision between a car and a motorcycle claimed the lives of five members of a family at the Talhar Tando Bagho road in Badin district.

Meanwhile, in the collision of a wagon and a tractor loaded with sugarcane killed Shah Mardan Shah and his daughter Asra Bibi at the Dadu-Moro Link road, while 12 others were seriously injured. Police shifted the dead and the injured to the Sehwan Hospital.

Rasheeda Begum, Gulfam, Subhan Ali Shah, Shah Zaman, Sakhawat Shah, Waqar Ali Shah, Arbab zadi, Arif and Adeel were among the injured. In yet another accident, at the Kandhkot road, a motorcyclist and a woman identified as Ghulam Hyder Sabzoi and Sakina were killed after they were hit by a wagon.