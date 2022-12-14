Viral video shows: PPP leader’s sons say ‘money is power’

SUKKUR: TikTok videos of the two sons of the PPP influential leader involved in the M-6 Motorway mega corruption scandal have gone viral on social media.
Recorded videos of Razzaq and Rafiq, the sons of Rehmatullah Solangi, elected councillor and co-accused in the Rs 3 billion M-6 Motorway scandal in Nausharoferoz district, show currency and precious luxury vehicles parked in their bangalow in Nausharoferoz, saying, “money is power”.
The suspect Rehmatullah Solangi is involved in an M-6 scam and the investigation teams are conducting raids to arrest him but failed, while another suspect Khalid Channa, Vice President of PPP Nausharoferoz district, is still at large.
Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday proposed a faculty...
Islamabad: The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, visited Comstech...
Rawalpindi: Local Bodies and Community Division kicked off a campaign to get birth registration free of cost of...
Islamabad: A delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme called on National Database and Registration Authority ...
Islamabad: To assess the current situation of women with disabilities in Pakistan and highlight the challenges and...
Rawalpindi: To break the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders, the District Food Department has established 67 sale...
Comments