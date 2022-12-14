Viral video shows: PPP leader’s sons say ‘money is power’

SUKKUR: TikTok videos of the two sons of the PPP influential leader involved in the M-6 Motorway mega corruption scandal have gone viral on social media.

Recorded videos of Razzaq and Rafiq, the sons of Rehmatullah Solangi, elected councillor and co-accused in the Rs 3 billion M-6 Motorway scandal in Nausharoferoz district, show currency and precious luxury vehicles parked in their bangalow in Nausharoferoz, saying, “money is power”.

The suspect Rehmatullah Solangi is involved in an M-6 scam and the investigation teams are conducting raids to arrest him but failed, while another suspect Khalid Channa, Vice President of PPP Nausharoferoz district, is still at large.