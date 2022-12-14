Poliovirus found in Bannu sewage: NIH polio lab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in an environmental sample collected from the district Bannu (Muslimabad Sokari tributary site) in November 2022. This is the 11th positive sample from Bannu and the 37th positive sample from Pakistan at large, this year.

Earlier, Wild Poliovirus 1 was found in the environmental samples collected from DI Khan and Lahore in November 2022, an official of the NIH told The News, adding that the first positive sample was collected from DI Khan while the fourth positive was taken from Lahore this year.

Giving details of the new positive environmental sample, the NIH official said the environmental sample was collected on November 23, 2022 from the ‘Muslimabad Sokari tributary site’. This is the 11th positive sample from district Bannu this year.

“One positive sample was detected in April, two in May, one in June, one in July, two in August, two in September, one in October, and one in November 2022. The last positive sample from the district was detected from the Hinjal & Noorabad site, in October 2022”, the official added.

The last Wild Poliovirus case from the district was reported in April 2020. This site is draining in five UCs having 299,750 population. The recent Polio campaign (November SNID) in the district was conducted on 28 November – 3 December. The genetic sequencing results are under process.

Giving details of the DI Khan sample, the official said the ecological sample was collected on November 19, 2022, from the “Sherpao and Zafarabad composite site.” This is the first positive sample from Dera Ismail Khan this year. The last positive environmental selection from the district was detected in August 2021.

The district’s last wild poliovirus case was reported in December 2019, he said, adding that this site drains into four UCs with a total population of 190,412. The district’s polio campaign (November SNID) is currently in progress. The genetic sequencing results are under process.

As far as Lahore is concerned, the official said the sample was collected on November 17, 2022, from the “main outfall GES site.” This is the fourth positive sample from Lahore District this year. “One positive sample was detected in July, two in August, and one in November 2022.” The last wild poliovirus case from the district was reported in July 2020. This site is draining nine UCs with a combined population of 337,771. The district’s previous polio campaign (November SNID) was conducted last week. “The genetic sequencing results are under process,” he added.