Valuables taken away from shops

LAHORE: Four unidentified burglars took away valuables from five shops in Ayubia Market adjacent to Muslim Town Police Station.

The suspects reportedly riding a car reached the market, broke the locks at around 03am and kept on their theft bids for a couple of hours. They also had drinks and ate biscuits while they were searching the shops for the cash, valuables. As the shopkeepers in the morning went to the market, they noticed the offence and alerted police. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and collected forensic evidences from crime scene. SHO Muslim Town also visited the crime scene and resolved to arrest the suspects soon after identification through CCTV footages.

ARRESTED: Ghaziabad investigations police arrested two members of a dacoit gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Usama and Sheharyar. Police recovered cash, mobile-phones and illegal weapons from their custody. In another incident, Tibi City police arrested five members of a mobile snatchers gang. Police recovered 32 mobile phones, two bikes, cash and illegal weapons from their custody. They would loot citizens near Badshahi Masjid and surroundings of the walled city.

Found dead: A man was found dead lying near Mor Samanabad on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified, looked an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.

Body was shifted to the morgue.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was recovered dead from a factory near Panj Pir Darbar, Baghbanpura Tuesday. The victim identified as Naeem was killed by hitting an iron rod on the head.