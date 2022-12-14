Hearing of Paragon case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam until January 10.

The court adjourned as the judge concerned was on leave. Previously, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted its reply on acquittal applications of Khawaja brothers. Both the main accused Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority. NAB had filed the reference against Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali.