Undergraduate Open House conducted

LAHORE: An Undergraduate Open House was conducted at LUMS to provide prospective applicants with information about the academic opportunities and the admission process at the university recently.

Students from 250 plus schools across Lahore and its vicinity participated in the event and interacted with the admission team, deans, and faculty members. As part of the two-day event, a free 1.5-day-long SAT/ACT testing workshop was also arranged so that participants could learn some useful tips to boost their scores while preparing for the tests.

The event was an opportunity for future students to explore the programmes offered at LUMS and connect with the relevant personnel to get to know the innovative pedagogical offerings at the university.

The students also got a chance to get familiar with the inclusive and diverse student life at LUMS. Interested students were able to discover more about financial aid options such as the National Outreach Programme (NOP) and need-based tuition fee waivers and loans.