Shah Noorani paid tributes

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar Tuesday paid glowing tributes to JUP chairman Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani for the cause of Islam and stability of democracy.

The seminar was the first in connection with the ten-day celebrations of Allama Shah Ahmad Noorani’s 19th death anniversary. The seminar was chaired by JUP leader Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani while chief guest was Chairman JUP Supreme Council Qari Muhammad Zawar Bahadur. Qari Zawar said Noorani rendered unmatched services for the restoration and stabilisation of democracy besides making Pakistan the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with his role in enacting the Constitution of 73. He said the biggest achievement of Allama Noorani was to get the Qadiyanis decaled as non-Muslim minority through the Constitution of Pakistan. Dr Javed Awan said Noorani was not only a great thinker of Pakistan but also respected all over the Muslim world. Noorani played a key role in forging religious and sectarian unity by bringing together leaderships of all schools of thought on the platform of Milli Yakjehti Council at a time when sectarian tendencies was being capitalised by the enemies.