National Shotgun C’ship from Dec 20

KARACHI: Sindh Rifle Association is organising 7th national shotgun championship at PN Shooting Ranges here from December 20-25.
The championship is also to act as the first set of trails for the selection of national teams for the Asian Games 2023.
All units of National Rifle Association of Pakistan are to participate in the championship that offers 36 medals (12 gold, 12 silver, 12 bronze) for the winners. The final of the skeet event will be held on the 22nd and the finals of trap and double trap events will be held on the 24th and 25th.
