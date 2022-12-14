Arshad back home after surgery

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has returned home after undergoing successful elbow surgery in the United Kingdom.

Arshad, who created history for Pakistan by winning the gold medal in the Javelin throw at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held earlier this year in Birmingham, will go through a post-surgery rehabilitation program in Lahore in a few days.

According to the details, after reaching Pakistan, the star athlete will head to his native home in Mian Chunnu where he will stay for 12 days before returning to Lahore. In the meantime, Arshad will carry out different exercises as prescribed by his doctors.

CWG gold medalist will then return to Lahore where he will undergo an extensive rehab program under the supervision of doctor Hashim and his coach Salman Butt.

He will also engage in a nearly three-month-long strength and conditioning programme under his coach’s guidance. The program is set to start on January 15 and will continue till March 10.

The 25-year-old underwent elbow surgery in Cambridge, UK, where sports surgeon Asif Sher Bajwa performed the procedure.

Upon his arrival, Arshad thanked the President Athletics Federation of Pakistan, General Akram Sahi, for his support and making all the arrangements for his surgery. He also urged his fans to pray for his recovery.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad displayed astounding performance in the Commonwealth Games as he became the first South Asian athlete to breach 90 metres mark and the first Pakistani athlete to bag a gold medal in Athletics after 52 years.