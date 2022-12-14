Lack of interest in inter-board event irks coach

KARACHI: International badminton coach Raziuddin Ahmed has expressed concerns over the low participation in the All Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Badminton Championship which concluded here on Monday.

“It’s pathetic that only ten education boards out of 32 featured in the event in Karachi. It’s a big disappointment,” Razi told ‘The News’.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the sports development is nowhere in Pakistan. The authorities take it as a formality to organise a sports event that could be their departmental requirements but the below-par participation shows the great lack of their interest,” he said.

He said that educational institutions and boards possess the actual nursery for any sports, adding if it is handled properly then this young generation could definitely bring laurels for the country.

“Nothing is taken seriously so far from the government, IPC ministry or ministry of education for the progressive development of the young talent. It seems that none of these authorities issued any progressive directions to All Pakistan Inter-Board Sports Committee (IBSC) to save young girls talent accordingly,” Razi pointed out.

“In my opinion to ensure maximum participation at this level there must be a specific fine imposed on the relevant boards about their non-participation in the event or at least some deduction should be made from their annual grants as per the tour expenses of the team,” he suggested.

He informed that there are 40,000 girls secondary schools and 163,000 primary schools in Pakistan and it shows the extremely low participation of girls in sports.

“In this event the actual participation was even not half of the involvement of women in sports and is against the IOC charter.

If IBSC plans to send the top shuttlers of this event abroad for training or participating in any international event then it will be not justified as the right talent is not selected from all Pakistan’s 32 Educational Boards which might have the best talent but could not feature due to various reasons best known to them,” said Razi, also a former Pakistan coach.