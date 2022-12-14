Sindh girls crowned national swimming champions

KARACHI: Sindh were crowned champions of the 21st National Girls Age-Group Swimming Championship here at the Karachi Gymkhana.

Sindh pocketed 915 points to finish at the summit. Navy ended as runners-up with 761 points while WAPDA claimed third position with 365 points. Army secured 322 points to finish fourth while Punjab and Federal got fifth and sixth positions, respectively. As many as seven new records were smashed. Zoya Hafiz (Sindh, 75 points), Raaqia Aqeel of Army (75 points), Hareem Malik of Sindh (105 points with 3 new national records) and Iman Shaikh of Army (75 points) were declared as the best swimmers in their respective groups.

President Sindh Swimming Association Ronak Lakhani said that Pakistan women are increasingly becoming active in sports.

"The National Women’s Swimming Championship is an excellent opportunity to empower them, giving them the confidence to keep striving for greatness," she said.