Pak-NZ series to commence on Dec 26

KARACHI: The first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will now begin from December 26 instead of December 27 here at the National Bank Cricket Arena after the cricket boards of both the countries reached a consensus to bring forward the tour by one day.

“Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday. The three ODIs between the two nations will be played on January 10, 12 and 14 in Karachi.

Schedule: First Test: December 26-30 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi; Second Test: January 3-7 at Multan Cricket Stadium; First ODI: January 10 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi; Second ODI: January 12 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi; Third ODI January 14 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi.