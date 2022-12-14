‘No more misadventure at Pindi Stadium’

ISLAMABAD: Following the ICC decision to rate the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch that was used for the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and England as “below average”, chances of any misadventure during any of the future Test matches at the venue has been ruled out.

The ICC has communicated the decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the second successive demerit points for the Pindi Stadium pitch. Though there has been no official reaction by the PCB on the ICC decision, it has been learned that PCB think tank responsible for curating pitches has finally decided not to take any future chances and prepare Pindi Stadium pitch according to its true nature, meaning the pitch is expected to play fast as it is used to be the case before 2005.

“Two consecutive demerit points for the Pindi Stadium pitch meaning the venue has been put to the brink of suspension. Definitely, whenever the Test will be staged at the venue from here on, the pitch will have the same nature that it used to have since Stadium’s inauguration in early nineties. We cannot take any more chances on the venue,” a source within the Board when approached said.

In mid-nineties when West Indies toured Pakistan. former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd termed Pindi Stadium pitch as one of best and only second behind Brisbane. The venue produced some exciting cricket in nineties offering all the help and support for the fast and seam bowlers. Even during recent Test series against Bangladesh and South Africa, Pindi Stadium pitch offered assistance to seamers. It is during the last two series (against Australia and England) that a placid, grassless wicket was prepared.

“No more experiments from here on as the pitch behaviour in future would be the same as it was in mid-nineties,” a source confirmed.

Unfortunately following the two-match series against New Zealand that will now start from December 26 in Karachi, no international team is scheduled to play any Test match in Pakistan during the 2023. It is only in March-April 2024 that Pakistan are to play Test series at home against West Indies.

In the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025, Pakistan will play Tests against Australia (away), Bangladesh (home), England (home), South Africa (away), Sri Lanka (away) and West Indies (home), while their matches in the 2025-2027 championship are against Bangladesh (away), England (away), New Zealand (home), South Africa (home), Sri Lanka (home) and West Indies (away).

Hectic limited overs engagements are also on cards in coming years.

The three-nation ODI series has returned to Pakistan’s calendar for the first time since 2004-05. New Zealand and South Africa will join Pakistan in the tri-series in 2025, which will take place in the build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while England and Sri Lanka will participate in the series in October/November 2026.

While Pakistan will host the Asia Cup 2023 and triangular series in February 2025 in the lead up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.