Roma boy shot by Greek police dies

ATHENS: A 16-year-old Roma boy shot in the head by Greek police has died of his injuries, the hospital where he was being treated said on Tuesday.
The December 5 shooting sparked running clashes between police and protesters in Greece´s second city Thessaloniki. And police said an estimated 2,500 people marched on Tuesday in Athens in memory of Kostas Fragoulis.
LONDON: A UK lawyer who has been removed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from the senior party position for representing...
STRASBOURG, France: The European Union must take a “strong position” with the United States to secure the release...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand will phase in a near-total tobacco ban from next year, prohibiting anyone born after 2008 from...
TEHRAN: Courts in Tehran have sentenced 400 people to jail terms of up to 10 years over their involvement in protests...
LONDON: UK lawmakers on Tuesday warned of a growing threat from right-wing extremists, and urged the military and...
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations issued an appeal on Tuesday for $1.2 billion to provide health care for women and...
Comments