Wednesday December 14, 2022
Roma boy shot by Greek police dies

By AFP
December 14, 2022

ATHENS: A 16-year-old Roma boy shot in the head by Greek police has died of his injuries, the hospital where he was being treated said on Tuesday.

The December 5 shooting sparked running clashes between police and protesters in Greece´s second city Thessaloniki. And police said an estimated 2,500 people marched on Tuesday in Athens in memory of Kostas Fragoulis.

