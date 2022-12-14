 
Wednesday December 14, 2022
World

UN seeks $1.2 bn for women next year

By AFP
December 14, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations issued an appeal on Tuesday for $1.2 billion to provide health care for women and girls, in particular those in war zones like Ukraine. The United Nations Population Fund, which works to improve reproductive and maternal health worldwide, asked for that money for next year as it seeks to help women in 65 countries, including ones enduring conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.

