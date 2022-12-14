Six dead in shootout in rural Australia

SYDNEY: Six people died, including two police officers in their twenties, when a routine missing persons investigation turned into an hours-long siege at a remote Australian property, police said on Tuesday.

Four officers arrived at a tree-lined property near the small town of Wieambilla late on Monday afternoon. “As soon as they entered the property, they were inundated with gunfire,” said Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers, “they never had a chance.” “Two police officers were executed in cold blood,” he said. The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Rachel McCrow and 29-year-old Matthew Arnold. Both joined the force in the last two years and were still constables.