Rich nations against new biodiversity fund

MONTREAL: Creating a new global fund for biodiversity -- a core demand of developing countries at UN talks in Montreal -- “would take years” and be less effective than reforming existing financial mechanisms, Canada´s environment minister said on Tuesday.

Ottawa´s position reflects the consensus among developed nations on the thorny issue, which has emerged as a key sticking point in negotiations to hammer out a new global pact for nature at the meeting, known as COP15.

Delegates from across the world have gathered for the December 7-19 summit to try to secure a new deal: a 10-year framework aimed at saving Earth´s forests, oceans and species before it´s too late.