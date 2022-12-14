Bangladesh arrests chief of largest Islamist party

DHAKA: Bangladeshi police said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief of the country´s largest Islamist party, days after it announced it would join the main opposition in protests to oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Counter-terrorism officers arrested Jamaat-e-Islami party emir Shafiqur Rahman in Dhaka, metropolitan police spokesman Faruq Ahmed said, without elaborating on the charges. A spokesman for Jamaat -- the country´s third-largest political party, which has been banned from contesting elections since 2012 -- condemned the 64-year-old´s arrest, saying it was intended to “scuttle the opposition´s anti-government movement”. “This is just another episode of the unjust oppression continuing against the party for the last 15 years,” Matiur Rahman Akand, Jamaat’s publicity secretary, said.
