Beijing ‘shocked’ by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

KABUL: Beijing said on Tuesday it was “shocked” by a deadly attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese business visitors, adding that five of its nationals were wounded.

The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August last year but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many like this one claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

“This terror attack is abominable and China is deeply shocked,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing. “As far as we know, five Chinese citizens were injured in the terrorist attack, and several Afghan military and police were also killed.”

The Taliban´s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, however, said on Monday only three attackers were killed in the raid on the Kabul Longan Hotel. Two foreigners were hurt escaping from the building, he said.

Mujahid told AFP on Tuesday “a few other” injuries may have since been reported. The Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital just one kilometre from the blast site, said on Monday they had received 21 casualties, including three people dead on arrival. Taliban casualty figures following such incidents are usually lower than those reported by hospitals and other independent sources.