International Anti-Corruption Day: Efforts urged to eradicate corrupt practices

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday called for efforts to fight corruption as it was corrupting the society.

They were speaking at the daylong seminar titled “Corruption Free Pakistan”.

The Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar (UoP), had organized the seminar in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day.

UoP Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees was the chief guest on the occasion.

Qari Roohullah Madani, Prof Dr Sara Safdar, Mian Waqar Khan, Prof Dr Zahid Anwar and Prof Dr Imran Ahmed Sajid attended the seminar.

Lauding the organisers for raising awareness among the youth against the menace of corruption, Dr Muhammad Idrees said corruption was the most serious social evil of any society.

He said the irregularities and malpractices in all departments and walks of life should be discouraged.

Dr Zahid Anwar spoke about the theme “Corruption Free Pakistan”.

Qari Roohullah Madani said corruption was a disease that disrupted society.

Dr Sara said that corruption was the deviation from right procedure. “When we ignore our values it leads to the disruption of the society leading to social evils,” she said.

Dr Imran Ahmed Sajid presented a research paper to explain the anti-corruption strategies in Pakistan.

Mian Muhammad Waqar explained the National Accountability Bureau’s perspective of the corruption and how to eradicate it from the society.