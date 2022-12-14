HRCP team visits KATH

MANSEHRA: A delegation of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday visited the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and talked to the patients about the healthcare
services being provided to them.
Led by Manzoor Masih, the delegation visited the Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Ward and out-patient-department to check the healthcare and other services being provided to patients.
They also visited the different wards and met the patients and asked them about healthcare services and medicines and other facilities.
Medical Superintendent Dr Ahmad Faisal and Deputy MS Dr Amjad briefed the HRCP delegation about the healthcare services, medicines and diagnostic services.
