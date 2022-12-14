Tributes paid to late bureaucrat for services

SWABI: Speakers and a condolence reference on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Farid Khan who served in UNICEF for a long time and remained president of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIK) of Engineering Sciences and Technology parent body, Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST).

The reference was attended by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Directors, and representatives of 26 societies of the students.

The participants expressed grief over the passing away of Farid Rahman on Friday. His services for SOPREST and the Institute were eulogized by the rector and other participants.

Farid Rahman was a former bureaucrat who served UNICEF for years and represented Pakistan in several countries, including China. He also worked as a minister in the KP interim government. He remained on the board of SOPREST and GIK and was its President till his death.

The late bureaucrat contributed to the preparation of the plans and made efforts to consolidate the performance of the GIK Institute. He was an ardent supporter of providing benefits to the faculty for their contributions to achieve high standards of education and earning a name for the country. He made special efforts to award non-profitable organisation status to GIK and SOPREST.