Capacity-building training for Afghans concludes

PESHAWAR: The 16-day boot camp called ‘Capacity Building Trainings for Afghans in the Fashion Industry’ launched by the Empowered Women Society of the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar has concluded.

The programme was launched with the support of Friedrich Naumann Foundation to develop capacity and skills of Afghans living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, empowering them toward a successful future in the Fashion Industry, said a press release.

The course trained 26 Afghans, both male and female, through eight trainers and 15 different modules ranging from designing, fashion, business, marketing, branding, etc.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Ishaq emphasized on the importance of having business growth opportunities like these and urged the participants to think big and think global to reach new heights in business.

Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi hoped that this initiative would give way to future collaborations between both nations and wished for continuous growth and prosperity.

Joint Director of the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar Dr. Usman Ghani added that the institute hosts more than 300 Afghan students that come through the Allama Iqbal Scholarship and hoped to facilitate future endeavors like these to facilitate the growth within the community.

Dr. Hameedullah Fazelkhel, Deputy Commercial Trade Attache of the Afghan Consulate General, thanked Empowered Women Society and FNF for the work they put into the project and their persistent support of Afghans living in Pakistan.

Project Coordinator Dr. Muahammad Rafiq thanked all the stakeholders involved in the operation and completion of this programme, and expressed his interest in continuing such projects to

benefit Afghans and Pakistanis alike.