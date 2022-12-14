Lawyer, 2 sons shot dead over land dispute

MINGORA: A lawyer and his two sons were shot dead over a land dispute in Bagh Dheri area in Matta tehsil of Swat district, police said on Tuesday.

They said that the accused, identified as Amin Khan, opened fire on one Ikram Khan and his two sons named Ubaidullah and Bahadur Khan over a land dispute.

The victims sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The police said that the two parties were close relatives and had a land dispute.

Meanwhile, the lawyers in Malakand Division condemned the gruesome killings and announced to observe strike today (Wednesday).