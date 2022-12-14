‘Resolving people’s problems top priority’

TAKHTBHAI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said on Tuesday that people’s problems would be resolved on priority basis and that directives had been issued to reduce gas and electricity loadshedding in the province.
“We have banned fresh recruitment in the universities to stop political interference in the high seats of learning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he told a delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, which called on him at the Governor’s House, Peshawar.
JUIF district general secretary and former minister Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani led the delegation.
