Govt imparting IT skills to youth, says Atif Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan on Tuesday said the government was spending a huge amount of funds to impart IT skills to the young generation as the modern world was fast transforming towards digitalization.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of digital skills and economic initiatives regarding the information technology sector.

Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra, women members of provincial assembly, academia, government officials and others attended the event.

“The KP government has embarked on IT flagship projects worth billions of rupees including e-governance, citizen facilitation centres, establishment of special technology zones and imparting IT training to 1,000 youth of the province aimed at equipping them with the latest digital skills for jobs of the future,” the minister said.

Atif Khan said the KP government would soon launch e-governance and citizen facilitation centres, which would improve transparency, accessibility and efficiency of public service delivery in the province.

Memorandum of understanding were signed with Code for Pakistan, Malakand University and Kohat University of Science and Technology for establishment of software technology parks.

These initiatives will promote digital literacy and develop the digital economy, providing job opportunities to the youth in KP.

The ceremony also showcased achievements of the graduating startups, interns, and students, providing them with real life inspiration of what can be achieved when given the opportunity to network with industry leaders and potential investors.

From KPITB’s incubation center, Durshal, several successful startups were awarded seed funding.

In total, over Rs12 million were disbursed after startups participated in a competitive selection process.