OPP team meets Nadra chairman

By Shakeel Anjum

Islamabad : A delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) called on National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Tariq Malik at Nadra Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The delegation of renowned scholars of academia, researchers and Pakistani origin professors at the Oxford University is currently on special visit to Pakistan under OPP to witness Nadra’s initiatives for digital transformation and to explore opportunities for collaboration on new ethical standards for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its various digital interventions including use of Digital ID for e-governance and sustainable development. Eight-member delegation comprised of Professor Stephen Blyth, principal of Lady Margaret Hall, Dr. Nick Brown, Principal of Linacre College, Professor Dr. Adeel Malik, Dr. Talha Jamal Pirzada, Haroon Zaman, Dr. Mohsin Javed, Minahil Saqib and Ahmed Owais Pirzada. Chairman Tariq Malik briefed the delegation on Nadra’s latest innovative digital public good and services anchored in digital ID ecosystem.

Elaborating the collaboration with Oxford University, Malik said we would appreciate the knowledge sharing on ethical use of AI by collaborating with New Oxford Schwartzman Institute. We are also working in close collaboration with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government in showcasing Nadra’s experience in the use of digital ID for e-governance and sustainable development, Malik added. It is learnt that Nadra intends to tap on Oxford’s resources to train its staff in strategic reform unit, a new department created by the incumbent chairman.

“We believe that use of digital technologies in coping with aftermaths of crises, pandemic and disasters provide used cases for states struggling with climate adaptation and resilience,” Malik added. Likewise architecting social programs using Nadra’s foundational database has lessons for struck nations,” he stated.

Having raised pledges of £1.5 million over the next five years, OPP strives to provide an ideal platform of merit-based scholarships for economically underprivileged, yet high net-worth individuals from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Punjab. The programme also includes a window of assistance specifically reserved for Pakistani women that primarily aims at ensuring gender diversity and inclusivity.

The OPP initiative promises to be a unique and unprecedented platform for academic diplomacy of Pakistan Oxford. It is one of the most vibrant regional platforms at Oxford University alongside the Oxford India Initiative and the Africa Oxford Initiative. The OPP will also host a series of ‘Iqbal Lectures’ as part of initiative.

Speaking on the occasion Professor Stephen Blyth, principal of Lady Margret Hall said, “It was very learning opportunity from Nadra’s data being used appropriately and perfectly. Nadra has built extraordinary capability and clarity about digital ID program in providing solutions for identification, e-governance and secure

documents facilitating the public at large. We are quite expectant that Nadra

will reach new heights of success in digital transformation and AI through unmatched innovation.”