67 flour sale points set up in Pindi

Rawalpindi : To break the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders, the District Food Department (DFD) has established 67 sale points here in Rawalpindi where flour will be sold through trucks. The concerned department has been directed to display banners showing the rate of flour and also directed that flour vehicles must reach the designated sale point at 9:00 am at any cost otherwise strict action would be taken against responsible staff.

The District Food Department (DFD) has ordered flourmills to provide flour bags of 10-kilogram at the sale points at Rs648 on daily basis. If any flourmill is found guilty of non-submission/ late submission or less supply of flour, strict action will be taken against the owner of the flourmill. District Food Controller (Rawalpindi) Sufian Asif Awan said that dealers have created artificial flour shortages in the open market. There was enough flour and people could purchase the commodity in bulk, he said.

He was briefing the media about the anti-wheat smuggling activities by the food department on regular basis. Ruling out the paucity of flour or artificial shortage of the basic commodity in the district, he said with the recommendation of the assistant commissioners concerned with the tehsils flour was being supplied to 2,200 shops on a daily basis across the district.

The DFC also said that Atta Dealers Association is an illegal body. The illegal body was trying to create unrest by creating an artificial shortage of the commodity. “We have filed an application to register FIR against this illegal body,” he claimed.

He also said in line with directives of the district administration, the food department had launched a crackdown on flour mills for not providing the required quota. “The food department will take action against hoarders and those involved in the cartelization of wheat causing a price hike as we have a surplus of agricultural commodities in the Rawalpindi division,” said the DFC.

The sale points have been established at Naseerabad, Chour Bazaar, Chungi No22, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Banaras, Tali Moori Chowk, Dhoke Chaudirian, Range Road, Afshan Colony, Kamran Market, Dhoke Syedan, Rahimabad, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Scheme-III, Kotha Kalan, Morgha, Gulistan Colony, Car Chowk, Dhoke Kala Khan, Jahaz Ground, Public Park, Chatri Chowk, Haidri Chowk, Dhoke Gangal, Asghar Mall Chowk, Bagh Sardaran, Commercial Market, Workshapi Mohallah and several other places.