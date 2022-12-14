‘Strong economy must for free foreign policy’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Senator Talha Mehmood on Tuesday said strong economy was imperative for the country’s free foreign policy, so the government was taking all possible measures for it.

"We [federal government] are laying the foundations of a strong country by efficiently handing difficult economic conditions," the minister told the Second Invest in Pakistan Business Conference at a hotel here.

The event was organised by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry and attended by industrialists, businesspersons, especially those related to the tourism industry, real estate developers and builders, foreign diplomats, and relevant government officials. Noted among foreign dignitaries were Ambassador of Brazil Olyntho Vieira, Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, High Commissioner of Mauritius Rashid Ali Subedar and Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Tien Phong.

Talha Mehmood, who was the special guest on the occasion, said that the development of commerce and industry was the solution of the country’s economic woes.

He said that the government was striving to encourage both local and foreign investors to put their money in Pakistan’s different sectors.

The minister said that the real estate and construction sectors in the country were growing rapidly. He assured the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry of the government’s full support and cooperation for holding business and investment exhibitions in future.

Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry founder and chairman Khursheed Barlas said that his was the country’s leading trade organisation, which represented and protected the interests of the exhibition and business events industry and the emerging business environment. He said that the association was facilitating foreign investment in the country, especially in construction and real estate sectors. Barlas said he was hopeful that the event would contribute to the efforts for boosting national economy to create business and investment opportunities.

Former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan urged the federal government to take tangible steps to promote foreign investment in the country. He said that the real estate and construction sectors had the potential to uplift the economy and put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth. Sardar Yasir said that over 70 allied industries were associated with the construction sector and a boom in construction activities would boost the business of allied industries creating plenty of employment opportunities.