Exchange programme proposed

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday proposed a faculty and student exchange programme and scholarships for students with Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP).

He was talking to a delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme who visited his office here on Tuesday. Chairman of the HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, AS Waseem Chaudhry also attended the meeting. "There is great potential in Pakistani students, so exceptional Pakistani students should be helped to study at Oxford. There is a need to establish a number of scholarships, especially for women at Lady Margret Hall, which is traditionally a women’s college."

The minister said there should be faculty and student exchange, scholarships for students, sharing of information and experiences about each other’s academic’s policies and initiatives, organisation of seminars and conferences, short-term training, capacity building of staff, and reciprocal visits of officials.