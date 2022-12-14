Human Rights Day ceremony

LAHORE:South Asia Partnership Pakistan (SAP-Pk) in collaboration with National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) organised a ceremony in connection with Int’l Human Rights Day at the regional office of NCHR here on Tuesday.
NCHR’s interventions have borne fruit in several areas. By now, NCHR has filed 87 suo moto complaints with the relevant govt departments. Recently, NCHR asked Secretary Environment if a study had been conducted on the factors contributing to pollution.
