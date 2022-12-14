Call to hold LG polls in Punjab

LAHORE:A provincial conference under the title of “The Punjab Local Government Act 2022 and Women Representation” was organised by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) at a local hotel here on Tuesday.

A large of women ex-councillors and LG members from different districts, including Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Khanewal and Lahore participated in the event. Addressing the conference, the speakers said democracy is incomplete without appropriate and meaningful representation of women in local institutions. “For the last three years local govt is absent in the province and bureaucracy is running the show. The LG elections in rest of the three provinces have either already been completed or are about to complete and the Govt of Punjab should hold LG polls without further delay in the province”.

Speaking on the occasion, LG expert Zahid Islam said the local govt system, is unfortunately made hostage amid tug of war between two major political parties. Executive Director WISE, Bushra Khaliq said despite reservation that new Punjab Local Govt Act 2022 does not have much to offer to women, the elections should be held as scheduled in April 2023. She demanded at least 33%, women representation in all LG tiers.