CCPO inaugurates SDPO’s building

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that better working environment to the police employees for improved service delivery and pleasant atmosphere play an important role in providing state-of-the-art facilities to the citizens. He stated this while addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony of newly-constructed building of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naulakha Tuesday. It was inaugurated by him. SP City Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, SDPO/DPO Qadeer Bashir, DSP Mobile Squad Bushra Abdul Ghani and other senior police officers and staff of PS Naulakha were present on the occasion. CCPO Lahore inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided in the SDPO office. He hoped that the infrastructure would be looked after properly by the staff and administration of the SDPO. Dogar said. "A police office should be a symbol of peace and shelter for the citizens where they could get timely justice and response with respect and dignity" he added.