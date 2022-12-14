Specialist doctors for mines labour hospitals

LAHORE:Mines and Minerals Secretary Najaf Iqbal directed to hire services of specialist doctors of Punjab Health Department for Mines Labour Welfare Hospitals.

He issued these instructions during the visit of the office of Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner Riaz Ahmed Chaudhary here Tuesday. He briefed the secretary about the departmental matters and future plans. Secretary issued instructions for better functioning of departmental affairs. Specialist doctors of the Punjab Health Department should be hired for Mines Labour Welfare Hospitals; state-of-the-art telemedicine facility may be started to ensure round-the-clock medical care to miners and their families. Ensure innovation and quality in Mines Labour welfare schools and consider expanding their scope to the common man with quality education; steps should be taken to obtain funding and expert services from global donor agencies to provide the best welfare facilities of international standard to the miners, while efforts should be intensified to recover arrears of Rs128 million from Mines Labour Welfare Fund Punjab to the federal government to increase the rate of excise duty on minerals in the lines of other provinces.