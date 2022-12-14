LDA DG orders early resolution of public issues

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Amir Ahmed Khan visited One Window Cell and listened the complaints of the general public here on Tuesday. LDA DG issued on the spot orders to resolve public issues. He instructed ADG Housing and Director One Window to solve the problems faced by one Aftab Ahmed and an elderly woman Ayesha Bibi forthwith. LDA DG said that separate seats/lounges have been made for women and elderly people at the One Window Cell. He reiterated that delaying tactics in solving the problems of citizens will not be tolerated at any cost. Additional DG Headquarters Farqalit Mir, Director Administration Imran Ali, Director One Window and other officers concerned were also present on this occasion.