LDA DG orders early resolution of public issues

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Amir Ahmed Khan visited One Window Cell and listened the complaints of the general public here on Tuesday. LDA DG issued on the spot orders to resolve public issues. He instructed ADG Housing and Director One Window to solve the problems faced by one Aftab Ahmed and an elderly woman Ayesha Bibi forthwith. LDA DG said that separate seats/lounges have been made for women and elderly people at the One Window Cell. He reiterated that delaying tactics in solving the problems of citizens will not be tolerated at any cost. Additional DG Headquarters Farqalit Mir, Director Administration Imran Ali, Director One Window and other officers concerned were also present on this occasion.
LAHORE:South Asia Partnership Pakistan in collaboration with National Commission for Human Rights organised a...
LAHORE:A provincial conference under the title of “The Punjab Local Government Act 2022 and Women Representation”...
LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Jamiat Ulema Pakistan chairman Maulana Shah Ahmad...
LAHORE:The Faculty of Humanities, Forman Christian College , in collaboration with Journalism & Media International...
LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that better working environment to the...
LAHORE:An accountability court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam until January 10. The court...
Comments