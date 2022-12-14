Enforce austerity policy, orders CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has issued strict instructions to implement the austerity policy while making major decisions to reduce government expenditures in the province.

He imposed a ban on the procurement of new vehicles for government departments and further announced a 50% reduction in the non-development expenses of all government departments, including the CMO. While chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday, the CM instructed all departments to ensure strict implementation of the austerity policy. He also ordered to provide him with a complete record of state lands in Punjab within seven days. A comprehensive policy will be prepared to auction the government lands transparently.

He directed adopting out-of-box measures to increase provincial resources and stressed that line departments should uniquely introduce new measures to increase revenue. He directed to achieve targets set for increasing the resources and made it clear that it was the responsibility of the line departments to ensure achieving targets within the stipulated period. They should burn the midnight oil while adopting concrete measures to increase the resources. This would help to provide more facilities to the citizens, he noted.

The development programme and financial affairs in the province were reviewed in detail. Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi MNA, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary finance and others attended the meeting.

LATIF NAZAR: Provincial Minister Muhammad Latif Nazar called on the chief minister at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and development work in Faisalabad. Latif Nazar apprised the CM of the departmental performance and noted that record development was done in the previous tenure of Pervaiz Elahi and wonderful steps were taken in a short period.

The CM asserted that improving the quality of life of the people was the focal point of the government. Whenever Allah Almighty gave me the CM’s post, I have worked tirelessly to provide relief to the poor and am doing such things that the people will always remember, he added. Pervaiz Elahi asserted that he had promoted positive political traditions and never indulged in the politics of revenge like PMLN. He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan and vowed to stand with him through thick and thin.

“Instead of a one-man show, I am taking the whole team with me, he added and noted that the exploitation of hidden natural reserves was imperative to strengthen the economy.” Sustained reforms have been introduced to promote the mineral sector, and for the first time in the history of Punjab, the mineral sector was being developed on modern lines, the CM said. He deplored that the mines and mineral sector was neglected in the past. Huge claims were made, but not even an iota of benefit was gained, he added. The incumbent government has given special attention to this sector and a uniform policy has been adopted in respect of mining leases. The potential of the mineral sector will be fully exploited as the use of local minerals will promote the indigenous industry while providing employment opportunities, the CM noted and assured of providing every possible facility to the people associated with the mining sector.

KINNAIRD COLLEGE: A delegation of Kinnaird College for Women University Lahore comprising of textile designing department's head Prof Saima Jabbar, faculty member Zainab Shahid, students Hajira Mahmood, Fatimah Ansar, Larib Meer and Mirab Chaudhry called on the chief minister at his office Tuesday. Hussain Elahi MNA, Higher Education Department Special Secretary Naeem Ghous, DG Protocol Punjab Ansar Nazir, DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar and others were also present. The CM noted that he gave the status of the university to Kinnaird College during his previous tenure and appreciated that students were talented and leading in every field. In the previous period, education was made free up to matriculation and now, education has been made free up to graduation.

There is a lot of scope in the field of textile designing, he said and observed that the students should adopt modern trends in textile designing. Pervaiz Elahi also announced a grant of Rs80 million for Kinnaird College for Women University and announced that the Punjab government would extend full support to Kinnaird College for organising the exhibition.