Drug addict held for ‘raping and killing girl’ in Gulshan-e-Maymar

Police on Tuesday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in the Afghan camp area of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar a day earlier.

Police said they collected evidence from the scene as soon as they received information, and registered a case at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Investigators have taken a suspect named Yousuf into custody. During the initial interrogation, the mad admitted to committing the crime. Police said the suspect’s DNA test will also be conducted. The man is believed to be a drug addict, they added.

The girl, a resident of the Afghan camp area, had gone missing while playing outside her house on Monday afternoon. Her body was found at night.

Motorbike thief held

Police on Tuesday also arrested an alleged motorbike lifter during a raid that was conducted in the Sukkan area on a tip-off. Sukkan SHO Owais Warsi said suspect Abdur Rehman and his accomplice recently stole a motorbike from the parking area of an export processing zone.

The officer said the suspect’s accomplice managed to escape during the raid. Police also impounded a stolen motorbike from the man, who told the officials that he had stolen more than eight motorbikes in the Quaidabad and Sukkan police jurisdictions.

Man shot dead in PIB Colony

A man was shot dead in mysterious circumstances in PIB Colony. Rescuers transported the injured man to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he breath his last.

The victim’s uncle, Manzoorul Haq, told the PIB police that 35-year-old Adnan Zubairi was the father of a son and worked as telephone operator at Faizan-e-Madina, a religious organisation. Zubairi’s friend who was with him at the time of incident told the police that he had come to buy milk when two armed men opened fire.

On the other hand, PIB SHO Mazhar Kango said the victim was killed after being hit by a stray bullet. He said the incident was being investigated from different angles.